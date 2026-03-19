APCRDA allots 17 returnable plots to farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Returnable plots were allotted to farmers who contributed land for the construction of the Seed Axis Road in the people’s capital, Amaravati.

On Wednesday, a total of 17 returnable plots were allocated through an e-lottery system to 10 farmers from Undavalli village at the APCRDA office in Rayapudi. Among these, 6 are residential plots, and 11 are commercial plots.

The allotment process was conducted transparently in the presence of the farmers using an online randomisation system. Prior to the final draw, a trial run was carried out for both residential and commercial plots, following which the live lottery process was completed. Provisional certificates were issued to the farmers who received the returnable plots.

Speaking on the occasion, CRDA Special Grade Deputy Collector, Sri Vasantha Rayudu, advised the beneficiaries to complete the registration process at the earliest. He further stated that GIS staff and village surveyors will assist the farmers in identifying the exact geographical location of their allotted plots.

Director (Planning) B Suresh Kumar, Special Deputy Collector AG Chinnikrishna, and CRDA officials also participated in the programme.