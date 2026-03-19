CM Naidu directs officials to hand over TIDCO houses

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a major relief for applicants who paid for TIDCO houses but never received allocations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to refund application money to 83,865 people, amounting to Rs 174 crore.

He also instructed that 1,00,875 completed TIDCO houses be handed over soon, with house warming ceremonies planned for beneficiaries.

Reviewing the Municipal Administration Department, Naidu outlined a series of urban reforms. Digital QR code door numbers will be introduced across 123 urban local bodies, linking property tax and service details.

A smart water pipeline grid is planned to ensure safe drinking water, alongside continuous quality monitoring. Officials reported that the Puramitra app has crossed 17 lakh registrations, enabling access to municipal services. Over 92,000 grievances have been received and addressed, with hotspots identified for targeted problem‑solving.

The Chief Minister stressed integration of data from CCTV, drones, and satellite maps, and called for municipal bonds and an urban authority to strengthen governance.