CM Naidu distributes cheques for Rs 226 crore to Polavaram oustees

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of Ugadi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributed cheques worth Rs 226 crore to families displaced by the Polavaram Project, marking the third instalment of the rehabilitation package.

The event, held at the camp office, brought visible joy and emotional relief to evacuees who sacrificed their homes and lands for the state’s ambitious irrigation project.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the sacrifices of displaced families will remain etched in the hearts of the people.

He assured that the government is committed to transparent rehabilitation, timely compensation, and ensuring every family lives with dignity.

“The Polavaram Project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and it is being realised because of the sacrifices of evacuees,” he remarked.

Naidu highlighted that in the past 21 months, the government has disbursed Rs 1,943 crore to 26,149 displaced persons across three phases — Rs 800 crore during Sankranti 2025, Rs 916 crore during Diwali 2025, and now Rs 226 crore for Ugadi 2026.

He noted that rehabilitation colonies are being constructed, with 26 already completed and 49 under progress, aiming to resettle over 38,000 families by 2027.