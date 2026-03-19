CM Naidu launches Divyang Shakti to benefit specially abled persons

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched Divyang Shakti- free travel facility for specially abled people in APS RTC services on Wednesday as Ugadi gift towards building inclusive and equitable opportunities for specially abled people.

As part of the launch of “Divyang Shakti” the bus journey started from Mangalagiri Bus Stand along the Old Mangalagiri route, drawing widespread public attention and participation. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh took part in the programme, traveling along with divyang individuals in a Palle Velugu bus.

Throughout the journey, the leaders warmly greeted citizens gathered along both sides of the road and engaged directly with divyang individuals, listening to their concerns, understanding their challenges and gaining first hand insights into their daily experiences.

Following the completion of the program, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh participated in the lunch hosted by CM Chandrababu Naidu for divyang individuals to celebrate the launch of the scheme.

The “Divyang Shakti” scheme stands as a transformative welfare initiative, providing free bus travel for divyang individuals in services operated by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and Express buses.

The initiative is designed to remove mobility barriers, enhance accessibility and foster confidence and independence among beneficiaries.