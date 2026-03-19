Dalit Christians demand Scheduled Caste status in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the grant of Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians, the Christian Coordination Council (CCC) and AIBSP will undertake a representation programme across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, J Purna Chandra Rao, former DGP and All India Bahujan Samaj Party leader, said state wide campaign will be launched and pressure would be mounted on N Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve the issue.

He said awareness would be created in villages on the injustice faced by Dalit Christians.

He alleged that for the past 77 years, Dalit Christians have been denied reservation benefits, adding that over one crore Dalits in the State are affected. He pointed out that Mala and Madiga Christians are losing their SC status, terming it a grave injustice. He demanded SC status for Dalit Christians in AP.