Focus on tracing to strengthen HIV prevention in Andhra: NACO

VIJAYAWADA: The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has urged all the State governments to actively participate in the Surakshit Bharat Mission to strengthen HIV prevention and treatment efforts across the country.

Speaking at the Mission AIDS Suraksha workshop in Vijayawada, NACO Director General Dr Rakesh Gupta emphasised that coordinated action is essential to identify and treat patients who remain outside the current health system.

Dr Gupta explained that while national estimates suggest around 2.5 million HIV cases, only 1.6 million have been recorded so far.

He stressed the importance of tracing the remaining patients and ensuring they receive free medicines and treatment to reduce viral load.

Andhra Pradesh alone is estimated to have 310,000 cases, but only 276,000 have been identified. He urged officials to complete identification by World AIDS Day (December 1) and extend medical services to all affected individuals.

Highlighting a three-step strategy, Dr Gupta said States must focus on identifying HIV-positive individuals as per projections, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of antiretroviral drugs, and monitoring viral load reduction to prevent further transmission. He added that States achieving 95% identification, 95% treatment coverage, and 99% viral suppression would be recognised under the Surakshit Plus category.

State AIDS Control Society Project Director Neelakantha Reddy reported that Andhra Pradesh has already identified 89% of projected cases, with 86% of patients on medication and 96% showing reduced viral load.

He emphasised that meeting NACO’s targets by November would enable Andhra Pradesh to be recognised as a Surakshit Plus State.

The workshop was attended by district collectors, joint collectors, medical and health officials, and AIDS control officers from 23 districts.

They presented district-level action plans to NACO leadership, focusing on case identification, treatment strategies, and measures to prevent further spread of the virus.