Showers give respite from scorching heat in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: After days of intense heatwave-like conditions across the state, sudden thundershowers on Wednesday brought major relief to residents, with temperatures dipping sharply in several parts of the state.

The rainfall offered much-needed respite from the scorching weather that had pushed daytime temperatures to 36°C-38°C over the past week. Across Andhra Pradesh, the mercury had remained persistently high over the past week.

State average maximum temperatures stood at 36°C on March 12, 37°C on March 13, 38°C on March 14, 37°C on March 15, 38°C on March 16, 37°C on March 17 and 36°C on March 18, reflecting widespread heatwave-like conditions.

In Vijayawada and nearby areas, temperatures touched around 38°C on multiple days, adding to public discomfort. The sustained heat, coupled with moisture in atmosphere, eventually triggered thundercloud formation, leading to sudden change in weather.

However, the rainfall activity remained sporadic and uneven, with showers reported in parts of coastal Andhra and select interior regions, while several districts continued to experience dry conditions. Weather experts noted that the rain was confined to isolated pockets rather than being widespread across the state. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, thunderstorm activity intensified from the afternoon hours, and the rain continued till midnight in some areas.

NTR, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru and Prakasam districts received moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning, while Konaseema, Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal districts received moderate rainfall with lightning activity.