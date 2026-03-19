TTD to begin scientific chemical treatment of Tirumala temple to preserve ancient structure

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a major initiative to preserve the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara through a comprehensive scientific chemical treatment of the entire structure.
This project, which will soon begin with the Potu (temple kitchen), is aimed at ensuring the longevity of the shrine’s ancient architecture and safeguarding it for future generations.
According to temple officials, chemical treatment of stone and granite structures has been practised at Tirumala for decades, but earlier efforts were limited to select areas such as the Ranganayakula Mandapam near the Dhwaja Sthambham.
This time, however, the project will cover the entire temple complex, including sub-temples, storerooms, and kitchens such as Vakulamatha Potu and Laddu Potu located outside the Sampangi Prakaram.
According to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, the project will be executed by experts from Pune, sponsored by the Lord Venkateswara Charitable and Religious Trust, which has volunteered to bear the entire cost. The treatment will strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
“This is not just cleaning, but a scientific preservation method. We are committed to protecting every pillar and wall with utmost care,” the Additional EO said.
The process involves curtaining off each pillar or structure during treatment, collecting dust and smoke particles that form blackish deposits, and sending them to treatment plants for safe disposal. Officials from ASI, temple administration, and vigilance departments will closely monitor the work to ensure transparency and adherence to heritage conservation standards.
This initiative follows recent roof repairs undertaken to prevent rainwater leakage into the temple kitchens.
Experts had previously treated minute cracks in the granite structures to ensure structural stability. Now, the focus shifts to chemical cleaning and strengthening, which will take several months to complete.
“The donor’s contribution is invaluable. Whatever the cost, it is borne entirely by the donor. We honour them as per TTD regulations and are grateful for their devotion to Lord Venkateswara. Their support ensures that this sacred temple remains strong for centuries to come,” he said.
The donor, described as an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, has also built a replica temple in Pune and runs it with devotion. Their sponsorship of this project reflects a deep commitment to preserving the sanctity of Tirumala.