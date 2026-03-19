TTD to begin scientific chemical treatment of Tirumala temple to preserve ancient structure

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken a major initiative to preserve the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara through a comprehensive scientific chemical treatment of the entire structure.

This project, which will soon begin with the Potu (temple kitchen), is aimed at ensuring the longevity of the shrine’s ancient architecture and safeguarding it for future generations.

According to temple officials, chemical treatment of stone and granite structures has been practised at Tirumala for decades, but earlier efforts were limited to select areas such as the Ranganayakula Mandapam near the Dhwaja Sthambham.

This time, however, the project will cover the entire temple complex, including sub-temples, storerooms, and kitchens such as Vakulamatha Potu and Laddu Potu located outside the Sampangi Prakaram.

According to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, the project will be executed by experts from Pune, sponsored by the Lord Venkateswara Charitable and Religious Trust, which has volunteered to bear the entire cost. The treatment will strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“This is not just cleaning, but a scientific preservation method. We are committed to protecting every pillar and wall with utmost care,” the Additional EO said.