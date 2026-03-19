Ugadi, Eid festivities lift Andhra markets as shoppers throng streets amid festive rush

VIJAYAWADA: A festive spirit has gripped markets across Andhra Pradesh as Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr approach, with shoppers thronging streets to buy clothes, jewellery, and essentials.

Ugadi, marking the Telugu New Year, will be celebrated on Thursday, while Eid is expected on Friday. Textile showrooms, shopping centres, and vendors of fruits, flowers, and puja items reported brisk business.

A highlight of Ugadi is the preparation of Ugadi Pachadi, a symbolic dish made with six tastes representing life’s varied experiences. Raw mangoes, neem flowers, tamarind, jaggery, and chillies were in high demand, with traders noting price increases due to heavy sales.

Meanwhile, Muslims prepared for Eid with markets witnessing strong demand for dates, dry fruits, and festive clothing. Homes were decorated with mango leaves and flowers, sweet shops saw increased orders, and major temples and mosques made arrangements for special prayers.

Authorities said crowd management and traffic control measures are in place to ensure smooth celebrations. With both festivals coinciding, the state is experiencing a vibrant blend of cultural and religious harmony.