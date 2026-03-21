81 gas cylinders seized during raids in AP's Ongole.

ONGOLE: The vigilance and enforcement wing of the district civil supplies department seized 81 illegally stored gas cylinders during raids in Ongole and Maddipadu mandal on Thursday.

Officials found 70 commercial and 11 domestic cylinders hidden in three private companies at Gundlapalli Growth Centre and at a biryani outlet in Ongole. Cases were registered against four firms for storing cylinders illegally and using domestic gas for commercial purposes.

District Supply Officer S Padma Sri said raids are conducted regularly to curb black marketing. To date, 120 cylinders have been seized and 6(A) cases filed against 13 companies. She urged the public to report illegal storage through the 24x7 toll-free number 1077.