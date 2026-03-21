Andhra CM Naidu bats for tech-driven growth, Telugu vision

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the State is steadily moving towards sustained development through well-planned short, medium and long-term strategies, with a vision to position the Telugu community globally by 2047.

Participating in the Sri Parabhavanama Ugadi celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Chief Minister extended Ugadi greetings to Telugu people worldwide.

The Ugadi Panchangam was recited by Brahmashri Madugula Nagaphani Sharma.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Ugadi Pachadi symbolises human life with its blend of six tastes reflecting joys and hardships. He noted that Indian festivals promote healthy living and traditions rooted in scientific practices such as yoga, naturopathy, Vastu and Surya Namaskar.

Emphasising conservation, he said the government has introduced a water security policy and noted that reservoirs currently hold about 65 per cent storage despite summer conditions. Farmers have been advised to begin nursery sowing by May 15.

Reaffirming commitment to irrigation projects, he said Rs 1,943 crore has been disbursed to Polavaram displaced families and pledged to complete the project before the next Godavari Pushkarams.

He added that around Rs 5,000 crore more is required for its completion.

The Chief Minister said governance will soon be technology-driven, with focus on artificial intelligence, quantum technology and data centres, enabling real-time decision-making. He stressed preservation of cultural values, noting that Telugu people abroad act as ambassadors of Indian culture.