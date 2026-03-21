Andhra CM Naidu opts queue for temple darshan, skips protocol entry

VIJAYAWADA: For Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family, Lord Venkateswara of the Tirumala temple is their family deity. The Chief Minister has said on several occasions that he was born at the feet of Lord Venkateswara and that he got a new life due to the Lord’s blessings.

Whenever the occasion arises, he expresses deep devotion and says that he and his family have strong faith in Lord Venkateswara. Not just in words, Naidu follows this devotion in practice. Though a Chief Minister is entitled to Mahadwara darshan at Tirumala as per protocol, he believes all are equal before God.

Hence, whenever he visits Tirumala, he opts for darshan through the queue complex like a common devotee.

He has been following this practice since he first became Chief Minister. Except during occasions like Brahmotsavam, when he offers silk garments to the deity, he visits the temple with his family through the queue complex.

While going for darshan like an ordinary devotee, Chandrababu Naidu also reviews the arrangements made by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and observes the problems faced by devotees.

He checks facilities such as prasadam distribution, drinking water and sanitation in the queue complex. If there are any issues, he directs TTD officials to fix them immediately.

The Annadanam Trust, started during the tenure of N T Rama Rao, continues to provide free meals to devotees at Tirumala.

At the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, food is served daily. Since the birth of his grandson Devaansh, the Chief Minister has been donating to this trust every year.

So far, he has made 12 donations in Devaansh’s name for the annadanam programme.