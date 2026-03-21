Andhra CM Naidu pulls up TTD officials over accommodation facilities in Tirupati, Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu chided TTD officials during a 42-minute review meeting held in Tirumala, attended by top brass of TTD and related government officials, and stressed immediate action to improve accommodation facilities in both Tirupati and Tirumala, on Friday.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO M Ravi Chandra, Additional EO Venkaiah Choudary, JEOs, Chief Engineer, HODs, district in-charge minister, officials from the Endowments Department and district administration, including Collector Venkateswar, attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister enquired about the weather, especially the transition into summer, the impact of the scorching sun, and related arrangements. He also reviewed electricity supply and its quality.

He assessed progress on his earlier instructions and expressed concern that improvement plans for accommodation in Tirupati had not yet begun, gently admonishing officials.

“We have resolved to take up the township project in Tirupati,” said BR Naidu and the Additional EO, to which the Chief Minister sought the current status of execution.

He also reviewed wind power and advised expanding alternative energy sources such as solar, biogas and wind energy.

He reviewed greenery in and around Tirumala hills and sought updates on wildlife conflict issues on the hill and along trekking routes.