Andhra govt to reintroduce kerosene supply in Agency areas as precaution: Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will reintroduce kerosene supply in select Agency and rural areas as a precautionary measure amid global LPG supply uncertainties, even as there is no shortage of domestic cooking gas, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said on Friday.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh, which had earlier been made largely kerosene-free, will now resume limited kerosene distribution to ensure that no household faces hardship.

Kerosene supply will initially be provided in agency areas and rural regions, particularly where LPG access is limited, and will be expanded based on need. The government is also working on a policy to encourage a shift from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) in urban areas to ease pressure on cylinder supply. The decision comes in the wake of global disruptions in LPG supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the State and urged the public not to panic or believe rumours circulating on social media. LPG supply is being handled by major oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, with sufficient stocks available to meet demand.