AP's Dowleswaram Barrage restoration project tender process completed

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The long-pending restoration of the historic Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has gained momentum with the completion of the tender process. The project, crucial for irrigation and drinking water supply in the Godavari delta, has received approval from the state-level committee, officials said.

Serving nearly 1.013 million acres across the twin Godavari districts and catering to hundreds of villages, the barrage has reportedly fallen into a dangerous condition due to neglect over the past seven years.

Officials stated that under the DRIP-II (Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project), the government has decided to take up comprehensive modernisation works. The agreement is expected to be finalised within a month, and the works are likely to be completed within two agricultural seasons.

The 5.85-km-long barrage consists of 175 gates across four arms—Dowleswaram, Ryali, Madduru and Vijjeswaram. Experts had earlier identified that 117 of these gates are structurally weak. Critical components such as bottom plates have been damaged, while iron ropes, lifting mechanisms and rollers are in a deteriorated and potentially hazardous condition. Officials have also highlighted the need for an advanced electrical and computer-based operating system.