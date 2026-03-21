Burial, cremation grounds in Andhra Pradesh to get a facelift

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched an urgent initiative to ensure minimum service standards at burial and cremation grounds across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), following directions of the High Court pertaining to a Public Interest Litigation.
The court had taken serious note of deficiencies in basic civic infrastructure, prompting immediate administrative intervention. Across the State, a total of 1,803 burial and cremation grounds have been identified in ULBs, underscoring the scale and importance of the initiative. These facilities are presently being managed at the local level through designated management committees.
The government has emphasised that ensuring dignity in the final rites is a core civic responsibility and requires a structured, time-bound, and accountable approach.
Issuing detailed instructions, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar underscored the gravity of the issue and the need for swift compliance. He emphasised that the matter is under active judicial consideration and categorically stated that “any lapse in compliance will be viewed seriously,” calling for immediate, field-level action in mission mode across all ULBs.
Highlighting the importance of dignity in essential civic services, the Principal Secretary directed that all burial and cremation grounds must, without exception, be equipped with functional toilets, assured 24x7 water supply, and adequate lighting facilities within a strict timeline of 15 days.
He made it clear that these are “non-negotiable minimum services” and instructed that deficiencies must be rectified forthwith without waiting for procedural approvals.
Stressing accountability at the field level, Suresh Kumar directed Municipal Commissioners to personally inspect all such facilities and submit certified compliance reports within the stipulated timeframe. He reiterated that direct supervision by senior officials is essential to ensure credibility and completeness of compliance, particularly in matters under judicial scrutiny.
The Principal Secretary further emphasised the need for a structured and sustainable approach, directing ULBs to undertake detailed gap assessments and prepare proposals for infrastructure augmentation, including compound walls, sanitation facilities, and water supply systems.
In order to ensure coordinated action and effective compliance with the directions of the High Court, the government has also constituted a State-Level Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of burial and cremation facilities and to recommend appropriate regulatory, infrastructural and financial measures.