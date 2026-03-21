CM Naidu asks officials to submit report on crop loss due to untimely rains in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to submit a report within two days on the damage caused to different crops due to untimely rains and gales in the State.

Conducting a video conference with District Collectors and higher officials from his Camp Office in Undavalli on Friday, the Chief Minister took stock of the crop damage.

The officials informed that maize crop was damaged in 4,840 hectares in 42 mandals of 12 districts, paddy in 1,534 hectares and black gram in 310 hectares.

The crop damage was estimated at Rs 40 crore. Horticultural crops also suffered damage in 1,301 hectares across 48 mandals in nine districts. The loss to banana, papaya, chilli, vegetables, mango and other crops was estimated at Rs 23 crore. A total crop loss of Rs 63 crore has been assessed.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the LPG supply situation in the State. He noted that if the West Asia conflict continues for some more time, there is a possibility that the global LPG supply chain could be affected. Naidu emphasised that there should be no disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders anywhere in the State.

He directed that priority be given to gas supply in rural and tribal areas. He also suggested that alternative options such as induction stoves and PNG (piped natural gas) be explored.

He instructed the officials to coordinate with the Centre to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilisers, petrol and diesel in the State.