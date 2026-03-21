King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam faces CAPD fluid bag shortage

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patients across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh dependent on home-based dialysis have complained of severe hardship due to a shortage of Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) fluid bags at the King George Hospital (KGH), the primary referral centre catering to districts from Srikakulam to Alluri Sitarama Raju. According to patients and their attendants, the hospital has been unable to meet the existing demand, resulting in repeated visits to procure the essential supplies.

Pharmacy officials of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) in Visakhapatnam have confirmed the shortfall, indicating that while the daily requirement stands at around 6,000 CAPD fluid bags, only about 2,000 are currently available.

Officials maintained that higher authorities have been informed and efforts are underway to address the issue.

Patients undergoing Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis pointed out that each individual requires approximately 90 bags per month for uninterrupted treatment.

“Although the consumables are to be provided free of cost under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, the shortage has led to frequent visits to the hospital, often without success. Purchasing the bags from private sources would cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 per month, putting a financial burden on our families,” they said.

N Narayana Rao, who has been visiting the hospital regularly to procure CAPD fluid bags for his wife, observed, “Due to the shortage of CAPD fluid bags, many patients who undergo dialysis at home are facing severe difficulties.”

He also said concerns over the quality of supplies have added to the problem, claiming that earlier, high-quality bags were provided.

He further claimed that some of the CAPD fluid bags currently being distributed, manufactured by a firm had faced restrictions in other States.

He mentioned that a formal complaint had been submitted to the authorities highlighting both availability and quality concerns.