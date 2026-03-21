'Mee Intiki - Mee Doctor' in seven Andhra Pradesh districts to strengthen primary health care

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Andhra Pradesh State Branch, is set to launch an innovative project named ‘Mee Intiki - Mee Doctor’ at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore. It will be implemented over a period of three years with the support of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited under CSR.
The project will cover seven districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal, Palnadu, Tirupati, BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari.
In a release issued on Friday, General Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, IRCS, AP State Branch & Project Nodal Officer AK Parida informed that the main objective of the project is to strengthen the Primary Health Care system at the grassroot level in the rural areas and to focus on reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Incidence of Communicable Diseases, Overall Mortality Rate and achieve 100% immunisation.
A Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) manned by a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and a driver will visit each of the households in every village focusing on the underprivileged and the under serviced areas particularly the SC/ST localities and rural poor households and provide primary health care at their doorstep.
The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) will provide all the health care services at their doorstep, including distribution of free medicine. About 100 persons will be provided primary health care services per day and each MMU unit will cover 2,000 beneficiaries per month and 14,000 beneficiaries per month in all the seven districts. About 2 lakh beneficiaries will be covered in a year and 6 lakh over a period of three years of the project.
The Project Implementation Committees have been constituted headed by the District Collectors and presidents of IRCS district branches.