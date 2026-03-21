'Mee Intiki - Mee Doctor' in seven Andhra Pradesh districts to strengthen primary health care

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Andhra Pradesh State Branch, is set to launch an innovative project named ‘Mee Intiki - Mee Doctor’ at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore. It will be implemented over a period of three years with the support of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited under CSR.

The project will cover seven districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal, Palnadu, Tirupati, BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari.

In a release issued on Friday, General Secretary & Chief Executive Officer, IRCS, AP State Branch & Project Nodal Officer AK Parida informed that the main objective of the project is to strengthen the Primary Health Care system at the grassroot level in the rural areas and to focus on reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Incidence of Communicable Diseases, Overall Mortality Rate and achieve 100% immunisation.