Stray dog menace causes alarm in East Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The rising stray dog population across East Godavari district has become a serious public safety concern, with frequent attacks creating fear among residents. Recently, nearly 15 people were injured after a suspected rabid dog attacked them in Rajamahendravaram.

All victims were treated at the Government General Hospital, underscoring the urgent need for stronger control measures.

Official data shows Rajamahendravaram has 15,865 stray dogs, though unofficial estimates put the number at over 25,000. Residents say dog packs roam freely, especially in the mornings and evenings, making it unsafe for pedestrians. Parents are worried about children commuting to schools and colleges.

District Medical Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao said 4,003 dog bite cases were reported in East Godavari in 2024, while more than 2,000 cases have already been recorded up to August 2025. He noted two deaths in the past three years—one in Seethanagaram and another in Rajamahendravaram. Anti-rabies vaccines are available at all healthcare facilities, including Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Centres, Community Centres and the Government General Hospital.

Earlier this year, a four-year-old boy was mauled in the city, and two years ago, a boy died after being bitten in Seethanagaram.

RMC Additional Municipal Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar said an Animal Birth Control operation theatre has been established, with sterilisation drives carried out regularly. Teams from Kovvur and Nidadavole are catching stray dogs.

Despite these measures, residents allege authorities have not taken adequate steps. The Supreme Court has issued guidelines mandating committees and ABC centres to control the population through sterilisation and vaccination. In Rajamahendravaram, a special team has been deployed.