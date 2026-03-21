YS Vijayamma files affidavit over assets; levels serious allegations against former Andhra CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: The simmering property dispute within the YS family has now erupted into a full-blown public and moral crisis with a notarised affidavit by YS Vijayamma laid bare serious allegations against her son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP leaders observed that what was once seen as a private disagreement between siblings has now taken a deeply political and personal turn. YS Sharmila has consistently alleged that her rightful share of the family assets is being denied. But the latest affidavit makes it clear that the dispute is no longer just her charge against her brother.

Vijayamma categorically states in an affidavit submitted in the court that all assets held until the death of Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009 were combined family properties.

She underscores that YSR’s clear intention was for these assets to be distributed equally among the four grandchildren, a fact she says is known to all close associates.

The affidavit points out that Jagan himself had acknowledged Sharmila’s rightful share through an MoU, yet failed to honour it. It states that even within that MoU, Sharmila was given less than what she is actually entitled to.