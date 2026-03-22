Andhra exempts urban livestock units from development, betterment charges

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant relief to the animal husbandry sector, the State government has announced exemption of livestock-related units in urban areas from development and betterment charges, providing a major boost to farmers and small entrepreneurs.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the sector and reducing the financial burden on livestock rearers operating in towns and cities. As per a Government Order issued by the Municipal Administration Department, dairy farms, sheep and goat rearing centres, piggery units and other livestock farms located within the limits of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) will be completely exempted from development and betterment charges.

He also announced that building permission and licence fees for these units have been rationalised and brought on par with those applicable in Gram Panchayats, making it easier for farmers to set up and expand their operations.