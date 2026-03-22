Andhra Pradesh clears Rs 59.85 crore for five CBG plants to boost waste-to-energy push

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards strengthening sustainable urban waste management and promoting clean energy generation, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 59.85 crore for the establishment of five Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plants across key Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

The sanction, issued through an order, aims to operationalise municipal solid waste (MSW)-based bio-energy infrastructure with a total processing capacity of 125 tonnes per day (TPD). The proposed projects will be taken up in Rajamahendravaram, Nellore, Guntur and Ongole, along with the revival and upgradation of an existing plant in Vijayawada.

Each of the four new plants will have a capacity of 25 TPD, while the Vijayawada facility will also be upgraded to handle 25 TPD. The initiative is being implemented with technical consultancy support from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, following the State’s decision to shift strategy after lack of response to earlier PPP tenders.

The revised project framework aligns with updated Government of India cost norms, under which the cost of a 100 TPD CBG plant has been enhanced to Rs 32 crore. Accordingly, the cost of each 25 TPD plant has been recalibrated to Rs 12.60 crore, inclusive of civil works and equipment.