Andhra University doctorate for writer Thallavajhula Patanjali

VISAKHAPATNAM: Noted environmentalist and Telugu writer Thallavajhula Patanjali Sastry will be conferred a honorary doctorate by Andhra University at its 91st and 92nd combined convocation scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 25.

Sastry has been recognised for his rich contribution to literature as well as his sustained work in environmental conservation. The convocation will be attended by the Governor and Chancellor of the university, S Abdul Nazeer.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will also participate in the programme. The chief guest for the occasion will be Poorna Chandra Rao Saggurti, Vice Chairman of Bank of America and an alumnus of the university, who will be conferred an honorary doctorate. Addressing a presser on Saturday, AU Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar revealed that the university will present Best Research Awards to two professors, while 17 scholars will receive PhD research medals and 13 will be given research prizes.

A total of 7 MPhil degrees and 441 PhD degrees will be awarded at the ceremony. In addition, 174 UG and PG medals and 437 UG and PG prizes will be distributed.