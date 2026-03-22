CM Naidu inaugurates Rs 25 crore food testing lab in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Food Analysis Laboratory in Tirumala, the first temple-proximate facility of its kind in the country, set up by TTD at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The Chief Minister inspected over 50 pieces of advanced equipment installed in the laboratory. FSSAI Executive Director Panda and CFTRI Director Giridhar briefed him on the functioning of the equipment.

The TTD’s Water and Food Analysis Laboratory tests samples from various sources to ensure safe food and drinking water for pilgrims. The project is funded by FSSAI and the State government, with Rs 25 crore for the core lab, Rs 3.5 crore for e-Tongue and e-Nose systems, and Rs 1.10 crore for power infrastructure. The lab has equal space of 6,000 sq ft each for chemical and microbiological analysis.

The lab is equipped with advanced systems such as GC/GC-MS to test fatty acids, pesticides and volatiles; HPLC/LC-MS to detect mycotoxins, drugs and additives; and AAS/ICP-MS to check heavy metals in food and water. Other equipment includes fibre, protein and fat analysers, butyro refractometer and UV-Vis spectrophotometer.

It tests raw materials used for Srivari Prasadam and Annaprasadam, as well as prepared items like laddus, and handles 1,000 to 1,500 samples every month. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO M Ravichandra, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, board members, JEOs Veerabrahmam and Dr Sharat, CVSO Muralikrishna, DyEO (Health) Somannarayana and others were present.