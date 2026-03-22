CM Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala with family

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with members of his family, offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Saturday morning.

On his arrival at Mahadwaram through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex, the Chief Minister was accorded a traditional Isthikaphal welcome. Later, he offered prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the sanctum sanctorum, accompanied by his spouse Bhuvaneswari, son and IT Minister Lokesh, and other family members, on the occasion of the birthday of his grandson Devansh.

After darshan, the Chief Minister and his family were rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with TTD EO M Ravichandra and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, offered Srivari Theertha Prasadams and presented a laminated photo of Srivaru.

Among other dignitaries, several board members, public representatives, State and district officials, TTD JEOs Veerabrahmam and Dr Sharat, CVSO Muralikrishna, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.

CM serves Annaprasadam

After having darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple, the Chief Minister, along with his family members, personally served Annaprasadam to devotees at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) on Saturday.

On the occasion, he interacted with devotees and gathered their feedback on the facilities provided by TTD.