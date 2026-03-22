CM Naidu to lay stone for AMNS steel project on March 23

VIJAYAWADA: The State is going to witness major industrial revolution as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with Union Ministers will lay foundation for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India project on March 23 at Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district.

A leading steel producer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is preparing to establish a greenfield integrated steel plant in the State with a capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes per annum.

The project, with a massive investment of Rs 1,35,964 crore, is expected to generate employment opportunities for around one lakh people, both directly and indirectly. Spread across 5,465 acres, the project will be developed in two phases-7.3 million metric tonnes capacity in the first phase and 10.5 million metric tonnes in the second phase.

Alongside the steel plant, AMNS India will also set up a captive port with a capacity of 50 million metric tonnes over 316 acres, with an additional investment of Rs 11,198 crore. This is expected to create another 6,000 jobs.