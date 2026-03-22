Develop TTD temples as model spiritual centres: CM Naidu

TIRUMALA: Temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) must be developed into state-of-the-art spiritual centres, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

He conducted a review at the Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and stressed the need to strengthen systems to quickly resolve issues faced by devotees.

Naidu said facilities from entry into queue lines till darshan of Srivaru and return journey should be monitored through the ICCC. He underlined the need to ensure a pollution-free Tirumala and called for an action plan, including construction of more temples to promote devotion.

The Chief Minister noted that Annadanam (free food) and Pranadanam (medical aid) schemes are running well, and asked officials to expand medical services further. He also directed skill-based training for Srivari Seva volunteers and said TTD policies should serve as models for temples across the country. He also mandated ICCCs for queue management.

Earlier, officials gave a presentation on ICCC. Donor Sri Jayaprasad Vejendla, based in the USA, explained the services supported by Karya Foundation and NRI donors. TTD EO Muddada Ravichandra and other officials were present.