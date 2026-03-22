DGP Harish Kumar cautions public over rising APK fraud cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong warning to citizens amid rising cyber fraud cases, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has cautioned that a single wrong click on a malicious mobile application can lead to complete financial loss within minutes.

In a message addressed to the public, the DGP stated, “In today’s digital world, your smartphone is your wallet, your identity, and your connection to the world. Unfortunately, cyber criminals know this too. They are now using fake mobile applications (APK files) to steal your money, personal information, and even your identity.” He said the advisory specifically highlights the emerging threat of RTO challan APK frauds and similar scams spreading rapidly across the country.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said fraudsters send APK files via WhatsApp, SMS and Telegram, disguising them as traffic challans, KYC updates, electricity bills or government schemes. Once installed, these apps give criminals access to OTPs, banking details and sensitive data. Officials reiterated that genuine apps are available only on the Google Play Store. “I urge every citizen to read this carefully, share it with family and friends, and stay alert. Remember: one wrong click can empty your bank account,” the DGP said, calling for heightened public awareness and vigilance.