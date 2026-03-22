HSL takes part in Defence Industry Conclave to explore partnerships

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) participated in the National Defence Industry Conclave held at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, engaging with stakeholders from across the defence and industrial ecosystem.

The conclave served as a platform bringing together defence leaders, industry representatives, MSMEs and policymakers to deliberate on strengthening India’s defence manufacturing sector.

According to HSL officials, the organisation’s booth attracted participation from vendors and MSMEs, facilitating interactions on potential collaborations and ongoing projects. The engagement also provided an opportunity to explore avenues for expanding vendor partnerships.

Capt G Venkateswarlu, Chairperson and Managing Director of HSL, along with senior officials, interacted with stakeholders during the event, focusing on strengthening industry linkages.

Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, visited the HSL booth. During the visit, the company outlined its initiatives to enhance vendor participation and discussed future collaboration opportunities. HSL representatives also took part in technical sessions at the conclave.