Navy to commission Taragiri in Visakhapatnam on April 3

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Taragiri (F41), the latest stealth frigate of the Project 17A class, at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command. The ship will be formally inducted into service on April 3, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Taragiri is the fourth of seven Project 17A frigates being built for the Indian Navy. The class also includes INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, which have already been commissioned, while Dunagiri, Vindhyagiri and Mahendragiri are expected to join the fleet in the future.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Taragiri has been developed as a modern multi-role warship with enhanced stealth features and reduced radar cross-section.

The frigate has an indigenous content of more than 75 per cent, reflecting the growing role of Indian industry and MSMEs in naval shipbuilding.

Displacing around 6,670 tonnes, the ship is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, designed to support both high speed and long-range operations.

Its weapons and sensors include surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles and anti-submarine warfare systems, integrated through a modern combat management system.

Designed for a range of naval roles, Taragiri can operate in combat missions, maritime surveillance, fleet support and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Its induction is expected to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Eastern Fleet. The commissioning of Taragiri marks another step in the Indian Navy’s ongoing induction of indigenous warships built under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework.