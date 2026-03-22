Prayers, fervour mark Eid-ul-Fitr in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Visakhapatnam with prayers, community gatherings, and festive activities, marking the end of the month-long Ramzan fast.

Mosques across the city were illuminated with lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Muslims offered special Eid prayers at various mosques and open grounds, including a prayer gathering organised by the Muslim Welfare Society near Central Park, opposite Visakha Women’s College, on Saturday morning.

Worshippers, dressed in traditional attire, attended the prayers in large numbers. After the prayers, they exchanged greetings and conveyed wishes of ‘Eid Mubarak’. Many also prayed for world peace and an end to ongoing conflicts.

Community members said the festival follows 30 days of fasting observed from sunrise to sunset during Ramzan. They noted that fasting is meant to build patience, strengthen faith, and encourage compassion by helping people understand hunger and hardship.

Speaking with the TNIE, Najmun Nafis Khan said Eid prayers are offered after the sighting of the new moon at the end of Ramzan.

Khan added that the holy month holds religious importance as the Holy Quran was revealed during this period and serves as guidance for humanity.

Festivities included social visits, sharing of food, and distribution of gifts. People began their day with food after a month of fasting and visited relatives and friends.