Re-entry of tiger causes panic in Kakinada-Polavaram border villages

KAKINADA: The tiger took a turn toward Yeleswaram in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district and killed cattle at Kambalapalem. The village is 8 km from Parimidatha village in Prathipadu mandal.

Forest officials said the tiger entered the reserve forest yesterday but did not move forward, instead veering toward Yeleswaram. Farmer Anasuri Rambabu’s cattle were eaten on the village outskirts.

With the re-entry of the tiger, farmers and villagers are afraid along the border of Kakinada and Polavaram districts. According to Kakinada District Forest Officer N Ramachandra Rao, the tiger’s movements are being monitored by the forest department.

He said that if the tiger enters human habitations, officials concerned alert the villagers.

On Friday night, the tiger entered Parimithadaka village in Yeleswaram mandal of Kakinada district.

Nearby Kambalapalem village lies on the border of Polavaram district, and forest officials from both districts are tracking the tiger’s movement. Trap cameras and drone cameras are being used to monitor its location, the DFO said.

Meanwhile, Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha distributed livestock compensation to affected breeders in Prathipadu mandal for animals killed by the tiger last week.

Recipients included Nekkinti Srinivasa Rao (Rs 16,000), Bottu China Satyanarayana (Rs 25,000), and Polem Thammayya (Rs 25,000), who were given cheques by the MLA.