Sacrifices for AMNS plant will be remembered, says Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: The contribution of villagers who gave up land for the AMNS steel plant will always be remembered, and the government will extend full support to those affected,” Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said on Saturday.

She was speaking at a meeting held at her residence in Nakkapalle mandal, attended by NDA leaders, local representatives and party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister recalled the sacrifices made by several villages in the mandal for the establishment of the steel plant and said their role in the region’s development is significant.

Anitha stated the development of Nakkapalle mandal is a priority and noted that the area has consistently supported the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in elections.

She expressed confidence that ongoing initiatives would further improve infrastructure and opportunities in the region.

She mentioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan are focusing on the development of Payakaraopeta constituency.