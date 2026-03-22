Unseasonal rains cause severe crop loss in Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Unseasonal rains with gusty winds wreaked havoc across Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, damaging crops over 701 hectares. In Anantapur, 23 mandals including Kuderu, Narpala, and Raptadu reported severe losses.

Horticulture crops alone suffered damage worth more than Rs 5 crore, while agricultural losses were pegged at Rs 1 crore, totaling nearly Rs 6 crore. Sri Sathya Sai district saw crop damage across 415 hectares, affecting 363 farmers, with losses estimated at Rs 3.19 crore.

Banana, mango, sweet orange, papaya, drumstick, tomato, and maize were among the worst-hit crops. In Anantapur, 117 hectares were impacted, with losses estimated at Rs 4.04 crore.

Officials are conducting detailed assessments and will submit reports to government for compensation measures.