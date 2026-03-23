CM Naidu to lay stone for AMNS plant today

VIJAYAWADA: In a massive boost to India’s industrial growth story, Andhra Pradesh is set to host the country’s largest greenfield integrated steel plant, marking a defining moment in its emergence as a premier investment destination.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the mega ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) project on March 23 at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, in the presence of senior Union Ministers.

This landmark project, with a total investment of nearly `1.5 lakh crore, is poised to transform the industrial landscape of the State while generating approximately one lakh jobs, both direct and indirect.

The project will be developed in two phases, with phase 1 alone attracting an investment of `70,000 crore. Once completed, the plant will have a production capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes per annum, positioning it among the largest steel manufacturing hubs in the country. It is also pertinent to note that with this investment, AMNS becomes the first integrated steel company to hold a Green Steel certification from the Ministry of Steel.

Spread across over 5,400 acres, the integrated steel plant will be complemented by a captive port, further strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s logistics and export ecosystem. The port project, backed by an additional investment of over Rs 11,000 crore, is expected to generate another 6,000 jobs, reinforcing the region’s industrial ecosystem.