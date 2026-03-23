Doctor crunch hits medical services in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Patients in government hospitals across Polavaram district are facing severe hardship due to an acute shortage of specialist doctors, forcing many to travel long distances for treatment.

The situation is particularly alarming in the Area Hospital at Rampachodavaram, the district headquarters, where several key medical posts remain vacant.

The Rampachodavaram Area Hospital currently lacks specialists in General Medicine, Anaesthesia, and Pediatrics. The General Medicine doctor was transferred nearly a year ago, and the post remains unfilled. Of the two anaesthetists previously available, one has been assisting surgeries related to General Surgery and Orthopaedics, while the other is engaged in handling cesarean sections for pregnant women.

However, the situation worsened after the General Surgeon and Orthopaedic Surgeon left two months ago, leaving the hospital struggling to manage surgical cases.

With only limited staff available, handling accident cases and emergency surgeries has become increasingly difficult. As a result, patients are frequently referred to government hospitals in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, causing delays in critical care.

The situation in the pediatric department is equally concerning. Earlier, the hospital had separate doctors for the general pediatric ward and the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).