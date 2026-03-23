Doctor crunch hits medical services in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Patients in government hospitals across Polavaram district are facing severe hardship due to an acute shortage of specialist doctors, forcing many to travel long distances for treatment.
The situation is particularly alarming in the Area Hospital at Rampachodavaram, the district headquarters, where several key medical posts remain vacant.
The Rampachodavaram Area Hospital currently lacks specialists in General Medicine, Anaesthesia, and Pediatrics. The General Medicine doctor was transferred nearly a year ago, and the post remains unfilled. Of the two anaesthetists previously available, one has been assisting surgeries related to General Surgery and Orthopaedics, while the other is engaged in handling cesarean sections for pregnant women.
However, the situation worsened after the General Surgeon and Orthopaedic Surgeon left two months ago, leaving the hospital struggling to manage surgical cases.
With only limited staff available, handling accident cases and emergency surgeries has become increasingly difficult. As a result, patients are frequently referred to government hospitals in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, causing delays in critical care.
The situation in the pediatric department is equally concerning. Earlier, the hospital had separate doctors for the general pediatric ward and the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).
Following the transfer of the SNCU doctor, a single pediatrician is now managing both units, leading to an excessive workload. In many cases, children are given first aid and referred to higher centres, putting them at risk during emergencies.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Suryaprakash told TNIE that the issue has been brought to the attention of ITDA Project Officer Smaran Raj, and efforts are underway to fill the vacant posts soon.
A similar situation prevails in Chintoor Community Health Centre, where only seven doctors are working against the required twelve. Key specialists such as General Medicine, General Surgery, and Pediatrics are not available, forcing pregnant women and critically ill patients to travel to distant places like Bhadrachalam for treatment.
The ongoing shortage highlights an urgent need for immediate recruitment to ensure accessible healthcare in tribal and remote areas. CPM Polavaram district Committee secretary Boppana Kiran flagged severe doctor shortages in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor hospitals. Tribal patients face critical delays due to vacant posts.