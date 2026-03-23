Future belongs to knowledge economy: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Mentioning about earlier reforms in IT and power sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the growth vision laid out three decades ago is now yielding results.

Addressing the ‘EO South Asia Learning Summit 2026 - Transforming AI’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Sunday, Naidu emphasised that the future belongs to the knowledge economy.

He said the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh adopted economic reforms with the goal of transforming from an agriculture-based economy into an industrial hub.

The proactive IT policies led global companies like Microsoft to choose Hyderabad over other cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai for setting up their centres, he said, highlighting the establishment of key institutions and hubs like ISB and Genome Valley.

Naidu noted that past policy decisions helped both the Telugu States emerge as leaders in the pharmaceutical sector.