Future belongs to knowledge economy: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Mentioning about earlier reforms in IT and power sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the growth vision laid out three decades ago is now yielding results.
Addressing the ‘EO South Asia Learning Summit 2026 - Transforming AI’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Sunday, Naidu emphasised that the future belongs to the knowledge economy.
He said the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh adopted economic reforms with the goal of transforming from an agriculture-based economy into an industrial hub.
The proactive IT policies led global companies like Microsoft to choose Hyderabad over other cities such as Bengaluru and Chennai for setting up their centres, he said, highlighting the establishment of key institutions and hubs like ISB and Genome Valley.
Naidu noted that past policy decisions helped both the Telugu States emerge as leaders in the pharmaceutical sector.
Top priority to emerging technologies, says Naidu
He recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Genome Valley played a crucial role in supplying vaccines globally.
“Now, the AP government is prioritising emerging technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and drones to strengthen governance. Green hydrogen and green ammonia will play a decisive role in the power sector, helping stabilise electricity costs,” he said.
Highlighting the use of technology in public services, Naidu said AI tools have reduced waiting time for darshan at Tirumala temple by 15-20%.
Modern laboratories are monitoring the quality of prasadam ingredients, ensuring food safety. The AP government is also developing digital health records, and plans to introduce AI-based doctor services and agronomy support for farmers, he revealed.
Naidu said Amaravati is being developed as a technology-driven “blue-green” smart capital. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest.
He said Andhra Pradesh has evolved a long-term development roadmap Swarnandhra 2047, focusing on agriculture, services, and industrial growth. Naidu exhorted young entrepreneurs to tap opportunities in the food processing sector.