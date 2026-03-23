Kolleru Lake shrunk sharply: Bolisetty writes to PM Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM: What was once a vast expanse of open water spread over about 2.22 lakh acres in 1975 has now shrunk to nearly 94,000 acres, according to recent satellite data, pointing to a significant decline in Kolleru Lake’s natural spread.

“Nearly 1.28 lakh acres, about 57% of the lake area, have been converted into aquaculture ponds or encroached upon over the years,” highlighted environmental conservationist and national convener of Jal Biradari Bolisetty Satyanarayana, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and officials of the Union Environment Ministry.

Kolleru, located between the Krishna and Godavari deltas, is one of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes and a recognised Ramsar Site. It plays an important role in controlling floods, recharging groundwater, and maintaining the region’s climate balance.

In his letter, Bolisetty stated that the lake remained healthy for centuries and retained its natural state until around the mid-1970s.

He observed that since then, the lake has been gradually shrinking due to human activities. He pointed to the spread of fish ponds inside the lake area, reduction in natural water spread, and changes in water flow patterns.

He highlighted that these changes suggest weak enforcement of environmental rules over the years, noting that although restoration efforts were taken earlier, they have not brought lasting improvement.