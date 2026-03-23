No threat to Vizag Steel Plant: Union Minister Bhupathiraju

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed ArcelorMittal steel plant in Anakapalle district will not adversely affect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and is expected to generate over 50,000 employment opportunities, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said on Saturday.

Addressing a training programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at BVK College in Dwaraka Nagar, the Minister stated that the upcoming steel plant, with an estimated investment of `1,35,965 crore, would contribute to industrial growth and employment generation in the region.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said the Central government has sanctioned Rs 11,500 crore for its development. He added that the financial support has helped the plant move towards profitability over the past three months. He also refuted allegations regarding its privatisation and urged party workers to counter what he described as misinformation being spread by certain political parties.

The training programme was conducted as part of the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya training initiative for BJP leaders and workers across various mandals in Visakhapatnam district. The sessions were held under the leadership of district president MMN Parashurama Raju.

Visakhapatnam North MLA Kumar Raju was also present at the programme.

In his address, the Minister called upon party workers to remain accessible to the public, understand local issues, and work towards resolving them. He also emphasised the need for party cadres to effectively communicate welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments at the booth level, particularly in the context of the upcoming corporation elections.