NTR district Collector urges people to switch to PNG

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has urged residents to gradually shift towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG), describing it as a safe, cost-effective and uninterrupted fuel option for the future.

Clarifying that there is no shortage of LPG supply at present, the Collector said adopting PNG would serve as a precautionary step to meet growing future demand without disruptions.

He made these remarks after reviewing facilities at the Bhagyanagar Gas Limited regulating Station in Vijayawada on Sunday, following a meeting with officials of Bhagyanagar Gas and Megha Gas.

The Collector noted that only around 9,000 PNG connections have been provided in the district so far, despite infrastructure capacity to extend up to one lakh connections. He emphasised that PNG ensures continuous supply at a safe pressure level of 21 millibar, reducing risks associated with conventional LPG cylinders. Highlighting its advantages, he said PNG is directly supplied to households through pipelines, making it both safer and more convenient.

In times of emergencies or supply crises, PNG can function as a dependable alternative without interruption.

Lakshmisha also pointed out that several hotels in the district have already adopted PNG and encouraged others, including households and industrial units, to follow suit.

Residents interested in obtaining PNG connections can contact the district Command Control Centre at 91549 70454 for further details. Dedicated staff are available to provide complete information and assist applicants, he added.