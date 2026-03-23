Olive Ridley turtle nesting season gains pace along North Coastal AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 2025-26 nesting season of the Olive Ridley turtle has gathered pace along the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, with 2,313 hatchlings released into the sea as of March 15, 2026. The conservation programme in Visakhapatnam Circle, headed by Chief Conservator of Forests BM Diwan Mydeen, is being carried out through 31 hatcheries supported by 98 protection watchers across four districts.

In Visakhapatnam, four hatcheries have been established with 20 protection watchers deployed. Officials have recorded 521 nestings, with 57,776 eggs collected and 1,262 hatchlings released so far.

In Anakapalle, one hatchery has been set up with five protection watchers. The district has reported 80 nestings and 7,427 eggs collected, while hatchling release is yet to begin. Vizianagaram has 10 hatcheries with 25 protection watchers. A total of 436 nestings have been recorded, with 48,570 eggs collected, and no hatchlings released so far.

In Srikakulam, which accounts for the highest nesting activity, 16 hatcheries have been set up with 48 protection watchers. The district has reported 2,423 nestings, with 2,84,397 eggs collected and 1,051 hatchlings released.

The Olive Ridley turtle is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. AP’s coastline serves as an important, though sporadic, nesting ground along the species’ migratory route from major rookeries in Odisha.