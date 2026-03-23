PDS rice diversion busted at AP's Kakinada Port; five lorries seized

KAKINADA: Kakinada district authorities have blocked the export of 140 metric tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. Acting on raids, the Civil Supplies Department once again uncovered illegal transportation and export of PDS rice at Kakinada Port, seizing 140 metric tonnes worth Rs 65 lakh.
Recently, the Centre temporarily suspended the mixing of fortified rice with PDS rice to speed up distribution. Following this, some millers and exporters allegedly stepped up illegal transport and export through Kakinada Port. However, already mixed fortified kernel PDS rice continues to be distributed, making it easier to trace at the port, said Rudraraju Satyanarayana Raju, DSO, Kakinada.
The crackdown comes just months after Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected the port and ordered the seizure of the cargo ship Stella L Panama.
Twenty-eight exporting firms had obtained work orders for loading rice. One exporter, Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Private Limited, loaded 1,320 MT of PDS rice onto the ship. Among others, Lavan International exported 1,000 MT, while Sai Teja Exporters booked 64 MT for loading on November 27, 2024. Acting on information, District Collector Shan Mohan inspected the ship on November 27, 2024, and ordered lab tests. The next day, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Kakinada Anchorage Port and directed officials to seize the PDS rice, reportedly stating, “Seize the ship.”
After nearly five months, officials again blocked illegal transportation and export activities in the district. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer had earlier conducted inspections and ordered the seizure of lakhs of metric tonnes of PDS rice, which was later redistributed after due process.
Sources alleged that ration dealers pay consumers `15 per kg instead of rice and sell it to middlemen at `20 per kg. The middlemen then sell it to millers at `25 per kg, who transport it to exporters through the port.
During the latest raids, five lorries were seized at the port carrying PDS rice: 35 MT from Golden Agros, Gadala; 30 MT from Gurudatta Rice; 25 MT from Sri Balaji Boiled and Raw Rice Mill, Jaggampeta; 25 MT from Agross, Visakhapatnam; and 25 MT from Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Rice Mill, Mothukuru.
Based on inputs, Joint Collector Apoorva Bharat, RDO S Malli Babu, Civil Supplies District Manager M Devula Naik, police and technical teams inspected the port on Saturday. Following instructions, the DSO checked the lorries and seized them.
He said fortified rice was found in all five consignments. Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis and cases have been registered against traders, lorry owners and drivers.
Earlier, before the Stella L Panama seizure, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar had inspected Lavan International, Ayyappa Exports, Viswa Priya, Shortex India, Sarala Foods, and VS Raju Sons rice mills and warehouses on June 28 and 29, 2024, and ordered the seizure of 50,000 metric tonnes of rice, of which 26,000 metric tonnes was PDS rice.