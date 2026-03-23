PDS rice diversion busted at AP's Kakinada Port; five lorries seized

KAKINADA: Kakinada district authorities have blocked the export of 140 metric tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. Acting on raids, the Civil Supplies Department once again uncovered illegal transportation and export of PDS rice at Kakinada Port, seizing 140 metric tonnes worth Rs 65 lakh.

Recently, the Centre temporarily suspended the mixing of fortified rice with PDS rice to speed up distribution. Following this, some millers and exporters allegedly stepped up illegal transport and export through Kakinada Port. However, already mixed fortified kernel PDS rice continues to be distributed, making it easier to trace at the port, said Rudraraju Satyanarayana Raju, DSO, Kakinada.

The crackdown comes just months after Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected the port and ordered the seizure of the cargo ship Stella L Panama.

Twenty-eight exporting firms had obtained work orders for loading rice. One exporter, Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Private Limited, loaded 1,320 MT of PDS rice onto the ship. Among others, Lavan International exported 1,000 MT, while Sai Teja Exporters booked 64 MT for loading on November 27, 2024. Acting on information, District Collector Shan Mohan inspected the ship on November 27, 2024, and ordered lab tests. The next day, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Kakinada Anchorage Port and directed officials to seize the PDS rice, reportedly stating, “Seize the ship.”