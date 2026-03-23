Police crack whip on gambling in AP's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam district police have intensified their crackdown on illegal gambling and betting activities, including card games, rooster fights, cricket betting and matka.

On Sunday, a task force team led by CI U Sudhakar raided a camp in Anakarlapudi village, Kondapi mandal, arresting seven people caught playing rummy. Police seized seven motorcycles, seven mobile phones and `46,900 in cash. Between February 1 and March 22, police raided 41 gambling camps, arrested 189 people and confiscated `4.82 lakh. Ten rooster fight camps were also raided, with 84 people taken into custody and `2.10 lakh seized.

In a separate operation, four suspects involved in a cricket betting racket were arrested, with police recovering Rs 24 lakh, laptops, and mobile phones.

Raids on five matka betting camps led to the arrest of 10 people and the seizure of Rs 15,760.

Police have also counselled around 1,500 young people and their parents about the dangers of betting. As a preventive measure, 98 habitual offenders and regular punters have been bound over. Authorities urged the public to report illegal gambling by dialling 112 or messaging the police WhatsApp number 91211 02266.