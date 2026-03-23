Vizag’s Anmish turns taunt into Guinness World Record feat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stung by a casual but cutting remark from fellow climbers that India had “no real mountaineering records”, Visakhapatnam’s adventurer Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma turned that moment into a defining goal - and ultimately, a world record. Taking up the challenge in 2024, he went on to achieve a Guinness World Record for the fastest ascent of the seven volcanic summits, completing the demanding global expedition in 92 days, four hours and 45 minutes.

Recalling the moment that set everything in motion, Varma said, “It was mentioned casually, but it stayed with me. I challenged them that within a year I would come back with something meaningful. That thought kept pushing me through the entire journey.” The expedition began on October 23, 2024, with the ascent of Mount Elbrus in Russia, and concluded on January 23, 2025, at Mount Sidley in Antarctica.

The seven volcanic summits - Ojos del Salado in South America, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Damavand in Asia, Pico de Orizaba in North America, Mount Giluwe in Oceania, and Mount Sidley in Antarctica - are spread across continents and present varied and often extreme conditions.

Reflecting on the experience, Varma described it as a test of endurance and adaptability. “There were constant uncertainties, flight delays, changing weather and logistical challenges. In Antarctica, route-finding was particularly difficult. On the final summit, the chances of success were very slim, but with guidance from experienced climbers, I was able to complete it,” he said.