AP BJP campaign on Central govt schemes

VIJAYAWADA: Marking 75 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party, AP BJP president PVN Madhav announced a statewide outreach programme titled ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Jenda’ to take the party’s legacy and Central government initiatives to every household.

The campaign poster was unveiled in Vijayawada on Monday in the presence of party leaders. Addressing the gathering, Madhav said the programme will begin on April 6, the party’s foundation day, and continue for six months in its first phase.

He stated that BJP cadres will visit villages to create awareness on key welfare and development schemes of the Central government, including rural housing, drinking water supply, LPG distribution, free ration schemes, and healthcare services. Special focus will be laid on explaining infrastructure development works such as CC roads, drainage systems, LED lighting, village secretariats, and Anganwadi centres.