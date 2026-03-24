AP's Prakasam district Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari orders grievance redressal

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari on Monday directed officials to resolve all grievances received through the Meekosam-PGRS programme within the stipulated timeframe and with quality solutions. At the weekly session held at the Collectorate, 278 grievances were registered.

Police authorities also conducted Meekosam-PGRS sessions. Prakasam police received 67 complaints at the Ongole District Police Office, while Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju and officials in Markapuram registered 41 grievances.

Later, the SP inspected the proposed new Markapuram district SP office site on the Markapuram–Podili road near Rayavaram village and reviewed soil and environmental conditions. He also inspected the Podili Circle office.