Centre praises AP govt for adopting NECP

KAKINADA: The Government of India’s ambitious National Mission for Efficient and Clean Cooking under the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) is rapidly gaining momentum across the country, marking a transformative shift towards sustainable energy, economic efficiency, and women’s welfare.

Several States and Union Territories-including Andhra Pradesh expressed strong interest in adopting technology-driven Energy Efficient (EE) induction cooking solutions.

In a major endorsement, the Centre has recognised the Andhra Pradesh-EESL partnership as a benchmark model for clean cooking reforms.

This landmark initiative positions Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition. Amidst the prevailing Global situation where the many countries are grappling with an energy crisis and supply shortfalls, the ambitious vision and early decision of AP Government were appreciated by the Union government top officials.