CM Naidu lays stone for Rs 1.36 lakh crore AMNS steel plant, promises jobs and growth

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation-stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) integrated steel plant at Rajayyapeta in Anakapalle district on Monday.

The project, with an investment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore, is the largest in the State’s steel sector and is expected to generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs.

The greenfield steel plant, being developed in two phases, will have an annual production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes. A captive port with an investment of Rs 11,198 crore will also be built, creating an additional 6,000 jobs.

The plant will be connected to National Highway 16, where a four-lane expansion is underway.

The first phase of the mega integrated steel project, with a huge capacity of 8.2 million tonnes per annum as per Environment Clearance, will require an investment of over Rs 70,000 crore and is expected to commence production by 2028.

By June 2030, the first blast furnace will be operational, followed by the second blast furnace in December.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Within just 20 months, we have successfully laid the foundation-stone for the ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel plant under the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ policy.

This massive industry will provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of youth. I congratulate Aditya Mittal and Minister Nara Lokesh for their efforts in making this project a reality. My sincere thanks to all the farmers who have contributed their land.”