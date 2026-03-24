Energy Minister Ravi Kumar reviews AP's Addanki works, stresses summer readiness

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water and power supply during summer in Addanki Municipality.

At a review meeting, he emphasised sanitation under the Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra initiative and later held a grievance redressal programme, receiving petitions from the public.

The Minister inspected the Community Health Centre, where ART and dialysis centres are functioning temporarily, and ordered early completion of the Rs 65 lakh ART building. He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to provide basic facilities immediately and construct 10 bathrooms on a war footing.

He also reviewed the Rs 3.5 crore Town Hall project at Bhavani Centre, urging quality and timely completion. Later, he distributed 21 tri-wheel scooters to differently abled beneficiaries at the Municipal Office, supported by producer Kilaru Venkata Satish through Vriddhi Cinemas. Ravi Kumar noted that 196 vehicles have been given free of cost in the constituency, praising donors for supporting meaningful causes.